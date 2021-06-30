Isgec bags major order from Odisha Power Generation

-
-
Isgec Heavy Engineering has received order for wet limestone flue gas desulphurisation system and flue gas conditioning system package (FGD-FGC Package) from Odisha Power Generation Corporation.
The order is for their 2x660 MW TPPIB Thermal Power Station at Banharpalli, Jharsuguda, Odisha.
Isgec has Collaboration and Technology Transfer agreement with Babcock Power Environmental Inc., USA for Wet FGD, and it is this advanced technology that will be utilised for this project.
The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, Commissioning, Startup, and Testing of FGD- FGC Package.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 June 2021. Shares of Isgec Heavy Engineering fell 2.46% to settle at Rs 704 yesterday.
Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
