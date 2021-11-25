Japan Market climbs on yen depreciation; exporters lead rally

Japan share market finished session higher on Thursday, 25 November 2021, as the yen's depreciation to mid 115 yen zone, an almost five-year low, against the dollar after data pointing to strength in the world's largest economy.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 196.62 points, or 0.67%, to 29,499.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 6.57 points, or 0.33%, to 2,025.69.
Export related shares advanced on yen depreciation against greenback. The yen's weakness would boost their overseas earnings when repatriated.
Automaker Subaru rose 1.3%. SoftBank added 1.3% and Fast Retailing added 1.6%.
Shares of aviation players declined, with Air carrier ANA Holdings declining 5.7% after announcing its decision to raise close to 150 billion yen in funds. Rival Japan Airlines lost 1.7%.
Pharmaceutical company Shionogi gained 3% after the company said that it had concluded a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's health ministry to cooperate on infectious disease control.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to mid-115 range against greenback on Thursday. The dollar fetched 115.39 yen compared with 115.46 yen in New York and 114.91 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU