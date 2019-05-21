Japan Market falls on global economic concerns

Headline indices of the share market closed down on Tuesday, 21 May 2019, tracking weak lead from Wall Street overnight as investors fret over the latest flare-up in the China-US trade war involving Chinese and concerns about the future course of the global At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.14%, or 29.28 points, to 21,272.45, while the broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange was down 0.30%, or 4.62 points, at 1,550.30.

Total 24 issues of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange declined, with shares in Marine Transportation, Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, Insurance, and Electric Appliances issues being notable losers, whereas Rubber Products, & Communication, and & were notable gainers.

Shares of fell sharply after began to sever ties with Chinese amid the US- trade war. dropped 1.16% to 6,760 yen, while Electron closed down 1.87% at 15,420 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with down 0.50% at 6,494 yen but rose 0.10% to 2,832.5 yen.

rallied 3.52% to 10,705 yen after the top at the US on Monday announced support for the proposed $26-billion merger between and

CURRENCY NEWS: The depreciated against the dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar fetched 110.15 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 110.04 yen in late Monday.

