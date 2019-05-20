Australia Market touches fresh 11-years high

The Australian share market closed session at fresh 11-years high on Monday, 20 May 2019, as investors risk sentiments underpinned with the Coalition's victory on Saturday. Shares of Banks and health insurers led market rally after the government's re-election ended the threat of changes, increased regulatory scrutiny and capped premiums. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 110.80 points, or 1.74%, at 6,476.10 points, while the broader All Ordinaries jumped 104.49 points, or 1.62%, at 6,564.70.

Shares of Banks surged after the government's re-election ended the threat of changes, increased regulatory scrutiny and capped premiums. The ruling LNP, which only called the reluctantly, is perceived by investors to be friendlier to the industry. Among the banks, closed 9.2% higher at A$27.75, NAB closed 7.9% higher at A$25.81, closed 7.8% higher at A$27.86 and was 6.3% higher at A$77.40. was up 15.8% to A$6.82 and Private was up 11.5% to A$3.21 with Labor's threat of a two% cap on annual increases for the next two years now out of the way.

Health insurers (MPL) and NIB (NHF) surged by as much as 10% as Labor had plans to cap increases in the sector.

(FMG) was up 2.6% thanks to a strong lift in the iron ore price to a five-year high on Friday. The has surged by 2.4% or $2.40 to US$100.40/t mainly on concerns of lower supply.

There have been disruptions at major iron ore mines in this year while Cyclone Veronica slowed activity in WA in March.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar inclined against the U. S. dollar on Monday, as return of a injects greater certainty into the outlook. The Reserve will be in focus this week, with the minutes and a key speech by the bank's both due on Tuesday. The RBA has recently made it clear the health of the labour market will be a determining factor in its rates decision in coming months. Tomorrow's speech will be the timelier of the two, as the can weigh in on last week's data on wages and jobs. markets are currently pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut in June. The Aussie dollar was last at 69.06 US cents on Monday, having bounced from a four-month trough of 68.65 US cents.

