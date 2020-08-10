Japan Market markets closed for public holiday

Japan share market closed on Monday, 08 August 2020, for public holiday.

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, 08 August 2020, as investors remained cautious over heightened U. S.-China tensions although signs of a recovery in industrial activity in the world's second-largest economy capped losses.

U.

S.-China tensions resurfaced after President Trump issued executive orders that are set to ban American use of WeChat and TikTok, taking effect from the middle of next month. Following that, the Trump administration said it will impose a fresh round of sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

