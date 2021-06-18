Japan Nikkei extends losses to third day

Japan stock market finished lower for third straight session on Friday, 18 June 2021, as buying of major shares and selling of business-sensitive stocks were competing with each other.

However, market losses capped after the decision by the Bank of Japan to leave its ultraeasy monetary policy unchanged and Japanese government decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in most prefectures on Sunday after a steady decline in COVID-19 infections.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 54.25 points, or 0.19%, to 28,964.08.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 17.01 points, or 0.87%, to 1,946.56.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section increased to 1,512 million shares from 997 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover increased to 3,535.64 billion yen from 2,278.22 billion yen in previous session.

Total 29 sectors of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended down, with top losers were Marine Transportation (down 6.7%), Mining (down 3.9%), Air Transportation (down 3.7%), Insurance (down 3.4%), Iron & Steel (down 3%), Transportation Equipment (down 3%), and Oil & Coal Products (down 2.6%), and Nonferrous Metals (down 2.3%) sectors, while top gainers were Precision Instruments (up 0.8%) and Other Products (up 0.7%) sectors.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 110.017 yen in Asian trade, against 110.18 yen in New York late Thursday after the Japanese central bank left its monetary easing policy unchanged.

