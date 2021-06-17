China Market rebounds on bargain hunting

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 17 June 2021, as investors chased for value buying after three straight sessions of losses. Meanwhile, buying sentiments also supported on easing fears of policy tightening after subdued factory output data.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.21%, or 7.28 points, to 3,525.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.16%, or 26.98 points, to 2,359.40.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.42%, or 21.40 points, to 5,101.89.

The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Semiconductors (up 9.1%), Marine (up 7.7%), New Energy Power (up 6.73%), Optoelectronic Devices (up 5.64%), and Brewers (up 5.2%), while the worst performing sectors were Cement (down 5.3%), Highway Transport (down 4.4%), Oil & Gas Drilling (down 3.1%), Real Estate Management & Services (down 3.1%), and Market Services (down 2.9%).

The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Semiconductors (up 8.5%), Industrial Conglomerates (up 7.1%), Automobile (up 7%), Leisure Equipment & Products (up 6.8%), and Household Products (up 6.6%), while the worst performing sectors were Education Services (down 7.4%), Gold & Other Precious Metal (down 3.4%), Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing (down 2.2%), Broadcasting & Cable TV (down 2.1%), and Motorcycle (down 1.8%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: China's industrial production grew 8.8% on a yearly basis in May, reports said citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Industrial production was the lowest rate in 5 months, amid softer export orders, rising commodity prices and factory costs and as a virus outbreak in southern China disrupted port services and delayed deliveries.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was down against the dollar on Thursday, after weaker mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4298 per dollar, 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

