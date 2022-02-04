Japan Nikkei rebounds 0.7%

Japan share market finished volatile session higher on Friday, 04 February 2022, as investor sentiment was lifted by strong earnings reports and upwardly revision of profit outlook. Meanwhile, hopes for eased border restrictions in Japan also helped buoy the market mood.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 198.68 points, or 0.73%, to 27,439.99.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 10.64 points, or 0.55%, to 1,930.56.
Tech and gaming issues found favor as Wall Street futures advanced, with Tokyo Electron gaining 1.5%, while Konami Holdings jumped 11.7% on posting encouraging earnings. Nintendo and heavyweight Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing both surged around 3.6%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar climbed above 115 yen in Tokyo trading on Friday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 115.10-10 yen, up from 114.58-58 yen at the same time Thursday.
