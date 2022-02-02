Japan Nikkei gains 1.7%

Japan share market finished session higher on Wednesday, 02 February 2022, as risk sentiments underpinned on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and encouraging earnings reports from domestic companies.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 455.12 points, or 1.68%, to 27,533.60.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 40.50 points, or 2.14%, to 1,936.56.

Electronic application equipment maker Keyence soared 6.2% after the electronic application equipment maker posted an upbeat earnings for nine months through December.

ANA Holdings rose 6.2%, after the aviation company surprised with a small third-quarter operating profit of 190 million yen.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rose 5.5%, as the department store operator raised its annual net profit outlook.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 114.76 per dollar, stronger than levels above 115.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)