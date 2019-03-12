Japan Nikkei rises on upbeat offshore lead, weaker yen

Headline indices of the share market closed higher on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, as market mood buoyed by gains on Wall Street overnight on robust U. S. and yen depreciation to lower 111 zone against greenback. The markets also welcomed Theresa May's now-revised Brexit deal ahead of a critical vote in Parliament. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 378.60 points, or 1.8%, at 21,503.69.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange rose 24.04 points, or 1.52%, at 1,605.48.

All 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange inclined, with shares in Securities & Commodities Futures, Electric Appliances, Real Estate, Precision Instruments, Machinery, Glass & Ceramics Products, and Iron & Steel issues being notable gainers.

Japanese tracked their U. S. peers higher. Electron added 1.6%, gained 1.5% and Silicon Corp gained 2.9%.

Exporters stocks gained as yen gave ground to the dollar for the second day. climbed 1.3%, rose 2.1% and Corp advanced 2%.

Healthcare and rose 5.1% following the company's inclusion in the starting Mar. 18.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar changed hands in the lower 111 yen zone in Tokyo on Tuesday. The dollar was quoted at 111.32-33 yen compared with 111.17-27 yen in and 111.27-29 yen on Monday in Tokyo. The euro, meanwhile, fetched 125.34-38 yen against 125.03-13 yen in and 125.16-20 yen in late Monday afternoon trade in Tokyo. .

