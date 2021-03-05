Japan: Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session mixed on Friday, 05 March 2021, as investor sentiment was dented by tracking an overnight slide in U. S. shares on continued concerns about increasing interest rates in the wake of a recent rise in U. S. bond yields. However, market losses were trimmed, thanks to buying on dips and buybacks on yen depreciation lower 108-level against greenback.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 65.79 points, or 0.23%, to 28,864.32.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 11.44 points, or 0.61%, to 1,896.18.

Real estate, service and marine transportation-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

The Nikkei continued to move in negative territory, as semiconductor-related and other technology issues that are heavily weighted Nikkei components buckled under selling pressure. Among major technology issues that suffered plunges, chipmaking gear maker Tokyo Electron fell 2.5% and chip testing device manufacturer Advantest skidded 1.3%. Job information service provider Recruit Holdings and clothing store chain Fast Retailing also succumbed to hefty selling pressure.

On the other hand, Inpex surged 4.2% after SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. raised its target price for the oil resources developer. Sekisui House gained 4.3% after the company announced a plan to buy back own shares.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 108.36 per dollar, weaker than levels below 107.4 against the greenback seen yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)