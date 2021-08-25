Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan stock market finished session mixed on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, as investors locked in gains after the market surged over the past two days. Meanwhile, sentiments was also weighed down by concerns about the challenging coronavirus situation and on caution before the U. S. Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, beginning Thursday, for any clues regarding the timeline for Fed's tapering of asset purchases.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 7.30 points, or 0.03%, to 27,724.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 1.46 points, or 0.08%, to 1,935.66.

Shares of energy-related companies advanced after crude oil futures rose overnight. Oil explorer Inpex rose 1.4% and Idemitsu Kosan was up 1.6%.

Automakers shares rallied on bottom fishing, with Toyota Motor up 2.3% after recent selloff on global production cut announcement.

Nissan Motor rose 1.52%, while Toyota's autoparts maker Denso advanced 2.25%.

Chip-related shares declined on profit booking after the market's two-day rally, with medical services platform M3 losing 1.4%, Advantest falling 0.8% and Tokyo Electron down 0.5%.

Shares of Shionogi surged nearly 5% after the pharmaceutical firm stated clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine currently in development, noting a lack of major side effects such as high fevers among participants.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.1 in June from 102.6 in May, as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday. The coincident index increased to 94.5 in June from 92.1 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 94.0. The lagging index grew to 94.5 in June from 92.1 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 96.5.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar remained steady in the upper 109 yen range on Wednesday. The dollar fetched 109.74-76 yen compared with 109.63-73 yen in New York and 109.76-78 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

