Japan Stocks fall on U.S. stimulus concerns, stronger yen

Japan share market finished session lower on Thursday, 22 October 2020, as investor sentiment dampened on following an overnight decline on Wall Street amid ongoing uncertainties over new round of COVID-19 stimulus measures for the virus-hit U. S. economy before the U.
S. presidential election.
Market sentiment was also dampened as the safe haven yen rose to a one-month high as investors switched out of riskier assets like stocks and into safe havens like the Japanese yen and bonds.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 165.19 points, or 0.7%, to 23,474.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange shed 17.81 points, or 1.09%, to 1,619.79.
Total 30 issues of 33 industry category of Topix index ended into red territory, with Air Transportation, Pharmaceutical, Electric Power & Gas, Retail Trade, Mining, Land Transportation, Services, and Construction issues being notable losers.
ANA Holdings plunged 4% after reports said the airline has decided to retire half of its wide-body fleet, losing around 25 to 30 planes. Its rival Japan Airlines dropped 2.2%.
Fujifilm Holdings rose 0.1% after announcing plans to jointly seek approval in China for its anti-influenza drug Avigan to treat Covid-19.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 104.64 yen in Asian afternoon trade, up from 104.58 yen in New York late Wednesday but still down from the 105 yen level seen earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU