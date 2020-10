Jindal Steel & Power records 30% y-o-y growth in Q2 sales

Production rises 18% y-o-y in Q2

Jindal Steel & Power continues its onward march with a record 30% (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated Steel Sales of 2.41 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.85 Million tons in Q2 FY 20. The company also reported 18% (Y-o-Y) growth in Consolidated Steel Production with 2.35 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.99 Million tons in Q2FY20.

With the revival of domestic steel demand, Jindal Steel & Power records 29% (Y-o-Y) growth in Standalone Steel Sales with 1.93 Million Tons Q2FY21 as compared to 1.49 Million Tons in Q2FY20. The company also reported a 16% rise in (Y-o-Y) Standalone Steel Production with 1.84 Million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.58 Million tons in Q2FY20.

Steel Exports contributed to 38% of the total sales volumes with 0.74 Million Tons. JSPL's Barbil Pellet plant records Highest ever Quarterly Pellet Production of 2.01 Million Tons in Q2FY21.

Standalone Performance for Q2FY21/ Q1FY21/ Q2FY20 (figures in Million Tons):

Production - 1.84/ 1.67/ 1.58

Sales - 1.93/ 1.56/ 1.49

Consolidated Performance for Q2FY21/ Q1FY21/ Q2FY20 (figures in Million Tons):



Production - 2.35/ 2.03/ 1.99Sales - 2.41/ 2.07/ 1.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)