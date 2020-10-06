Jindal Steel & Power records 30% y-o-y growth in Q2 sales

Production rises 18% y-o-y in Q2Jindal Steel & Power continues its onward march with a record 30% (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated Steel Sales of 2.41 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.85 Million tons in Q2 FY 20. The company also reported 18% (Y-o-Y) growth in Consolidated Steel Production with 2.35 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.99 Million tons in Q2FY20.
With the revival of domestic steel demand, Jindal Steel & Power records 29% (Y-o-Y) growth in Standalone Steel Sales with 1.93 Million Tons Q2FY21 as compared to 1.49 Million Tons in Q2FY20. The company also reported a 16% rise in (Y-o-Y) Standalone Steel Production with 1.84 Million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.58 Million tons in Q2FY20.
Steel Exports contributed to 38% of the total sales volumes with 0.74 Million Tons. JSPL's Barbil Pellet plant records Highest ever Quarterly Pellet Production of 2.01 Million Tons in Q2FY21.
Standalone Performance for Q2FY21/ Q1FY21/ Q2FY20 (figures in Million Tons):
Production - 1.84/ 1.67/ 1.58
Sales - 1.93/ 1.56/ 1.49
Consolidated Performance for Q2FY21/ Q1FY21/ Q2FY20 (figures in Million Tons):
Sales - 2.41/ 2.07/ 1.85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU