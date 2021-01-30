JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 PAT spurts 133% YoY to Rs 118 cr

On a consolidated basis, the cement maker's net profit soared 132.9% to Rs 118.43 crore on 16.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1259.84 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax surged nearly 86% to Rs 143.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Current tax expense rose 61.2% at Rs 23.05 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with Rs 14.3 crore in Q3 FY20.

The cement manufacturer's standalone net profit jumped 108% to Rs 102.31 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Net sales rose 18.7% to Rs 1192.80 crore during the period under review, aided by significant volume increase. Large volume and company's concerted efforts to optimise the product mix and improve efficiency parameters enabled the company to boost its profitability. Lower fuel prices in the quarter also contributed in improving the working.

Standalone EBITDA increased 28% to Rs 212.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The company said it brought down power consumption to 69 kwh/ton in Q3 FY21 from 70 kwh/ton in Q3 FY20.

JK Lakshmi Cement manufactures cement, which it sells under the brand name JK Lakshmi.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement closed 0.33% lower at Rs 317.90 on Friday.

