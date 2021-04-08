JSW Steel production rises 6% YoY in Q4

The steel major achieved crude steel production of 4.19 million tons in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 2% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) and 6% YoY (year-on-year).

The company's average capacity utilisation improved to 93% for Q4 FY21 from 91% of Q3 FY21. However, the capacity utilisation during the month of March 2021 stood at 96%.

Crude steel production jumped 6% to 4.19 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY21 from 3.97 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY20. Production of flat rolled products gained 4% to 2.99 million tonnes in Q4 FY21 over 2.87 million tonnes in Q4 FY20. Production of long rolled products soared 11% to 1.05 million tonnes in Q4 FY21 as against 0.95 million tonnes in Q4 FY20.

Even though the average capacity utilisation improved from 66% in Q1 2020-21 to 93% in Q4 2020-21, the crude steel production for FY 2020-21 was lower by 6% mainly due to disruption in production caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Q1 2020-21.

Shares of JSW Steel gained 0.74% to Rs 566.45 on BSE. JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer.

On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit jumped nearly 13 times to Rs 2681 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Revenue from operations grew by 21% YoY to Rs 21,859 crore during the quarter.

