Kirloskar Ferrous Industries resume operations of mini blast furnace II

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that the upgradation of the Mini Blast Furnace II (MBF-II) of the Company situated at Koppal plant, Karnataka has been completed and the operations of MBF-II have resumed from 4 July 2022.

After upgrade of MBF-II, the manufacturing capacity of pig iron in respect of MBF-II has increased from 1,80,000 Metric Tonne per annum to 2, 17,600 Metric Tonne per annum and consequently, total manufacturing capacity of pig iron at company level has increased to 6,09,000 Metric Tonne per annum.

