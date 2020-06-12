KNR Constructions slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 28%

KNR Constructions declined 2.88% to Rs 195.90 after consolidated net profit declined 27.8% to Rs 74.66 crore on 4.6% decline in net sales to Rs 730.14 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 93.35 crore in Q4 March 2020, declining 17% from Rs 112.53 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense surged 94.2% to Rs 31.36 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 4% to Rs 187.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 180.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin improved to 25.7% in Q4 March 2020 from 23.6% in Q4 March 2019.

As of 31 March 2020, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 5229.70 crore out of which Rs 3656.10 crore is from road sector and Rs 1573.60 crore is from irrigation sector.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)