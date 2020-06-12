Lupin receives approval for Albendazole Tablets USP

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg, from the U.S. FDA, to market a generic equivalent of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, of Impax Laboratories Inc.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday. Shares of Lupin fell 1.05% to end at Rs 918.85 on Thursday.

Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg, are an anthelmintic drug indicated for treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm and cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm.

Albendazole Tablets USP (RLD: Albenza) had an annual sales of approximately $34 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2020).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

