Krsnaa Diagnostics commences operations of diagnostics center

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that the company has operationalized a diagnostics center at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

This diagnostics center is one of the 8 diagnostics centers to be established as a part of the agreement with Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh (GOUP).

Krsnaa Diagnostics is a diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology. The company reported 22.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.34 crore on a 13.6% increase in net sales to Rs 122.94 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were up 0.02% to Rs 477.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 11:35 IST

