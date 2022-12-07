Kama Holdings rises as board to mull share buyback

Kama Holdings advanced 1.12% to Rs 14,100 after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on Monday, 12 December 2022.

The company's board will consider the quantum and mode of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other matters incidental thereto including record date.

Further, the board of directors will consider and approve the audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended 30 September 2022.

Kama Holdings has business interests in education, real estate and investment through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Shri Educare, KAMA Realty (Delhi) and SRF Transnational Holdings.

On consolidated basis, net profit of Kama holdings surged 98.6% to Rs 385.21 crore on 37% rise in total income to Rs 3919.18 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

