Krsnaa Diagnostics rises on bagging order from Rajasthan Govt

Krsnaa Diagnostics gained 1.26% to Rs 575.50 after the company said it emerged as lowest (L-1) bidder for supply, installation, operation and maintenance of CT Scan Center at Raj - MES Medical College in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Medical Education Society (Directorate of Medical Education), Government of Rajasthan has awarded a tender to Krsnaa Diagnostics for supply, installation, operation and maintenance of CT Scan Center at Raj - MES Medical College located at Churu, a city in Rajasthan on public private partnership (PPP) basis.
The company will set up 64-Slice-CT-Scanner Machine at Raj - MES Medical College. The tenure of the contract will be 10 years from issuance of letter of award.
Krsnaa Diagnostics is a diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology. The company reported a net profit of Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 12.44% YoY to Rs 107.84 crore in Q4 FY22.
