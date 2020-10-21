L&T Construction secures large contracts for its various businesses

Value of contracts is between Rs 2500 cr to 5000 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses.

Buildings a Factories Business:

The Commercial and Residential Spaces arm of Buildings & Factories business has won orders from a reputed developer to construct a residential project and an office space in Mumbai. The scope of the residential project includes construction of 2 towers comprising of G+45 Floors and having a built-up area of 10 lakh Sq. Ft. The scope of the office space includes construction of civil structure with a built up area of 5 Lakh sq.ft comprising 2 basements, G+37 floors.

The Factories arm business has received an order from a leading global shipping & logistic company for the design and construction of warehousing logistics park at Mumbai. The scope of work includes construction of warehouses and associated infrastructure works.

The Factories arm has also secured a prestigious order for construction of 4000TPD capacity clinker plant in Odisha. The scope involves civil, structural & mechanical works. The entire project is expected to be completed over a period of 24 months.

Further the business has also received add on orders for ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Et Tamil Nadu.

Water & Effluent Treatment Business:

The Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured an order from Punjab Water Supply & Sewerage Board, for providing 24x7 surface-based water supply to Patiala town. The project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The scope of the project includes design & construction of a water treatment plant of capacity 115 MLD, clear water reservoir, underground storage reservoir a pumping station, overhead storage reservoirs (OHSRs), raw a clear water pipelines, metered consumer connections, associated electromechanical & instrumentation, control & automation including measurement of input & output water quantity and quality through SCADA & other instrumentation works.

The project is designed to cater safe & potable drinking water to Patiala benefitting 6.6 lakh population. This is the second order from the same customer during the year and the order adds another feather to the Water Management portfolio of the Business.

Another order has been secured from Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited for design, construction, and operation of Navda to Chavand bulk water transmission pipeline project in Gujarat.

The scope of work comprises of construction of RCC sumps, pumphouses, supply and laying of MS Pipeline along with associated mechanical, electrical Et instrumentation works. The project aims to supply additional 280 MLD of bulk water to mitigate the future demand of Amreli, Junagadh, Botad and Rajkot districts of Gujarat.

A repeat order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been secured by the business for the construction of ground level reservoirs with associated mechanical, electrical & instrumentation works, along western route (CP 13) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is part of phase 3 of Bengaluru water supply & sewerage project.

Transportation Infrastructure Business:

Railways Strategic Business of Transportation Infrastructure has won order from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The order involves manufacturing, supplying, installation and testing & commissioning of Pre-Cast ballastless Slab Track system along with associated works for Delhi - Meerut section (82 Kms) as part of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network of NCRTC.

This shall be India's first of its kind pre-Cast ballastless slab track project. It shall be constructed using specialized technology to be provided by M/s PORR (Austria). The track shall be constructed for a design speed of 180 KMPH. The project is to be completed in a period of 42 Months.

