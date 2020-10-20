Brigade Enterprises's subsidiary Mysore Projects enters into partnership with Prestige Estate Projects

-
Brigade Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mysore Projects has entered into a limited liability partnership agreement with Prestige Estates Projects in Prestige OMR Ventures LLP.
Mysore Projects and Prestige Estate Projects are the partners in Prestige OMR Ventures LLP in the ratio of 30% and 70% respectively.
