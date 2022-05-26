L&T EduTech signs MoU with AICTE

For delivery of industry-oriented courses to Anna University

L&T EduTech, the hybrid learning platform from Larsen & Toubro, took significant steps in its endeavour to create workplace-ready talent by announcing the signing of an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the completion of abridged Industry oriented courses to students of Anna University, Chennai.

The learning modules offered by L&T EduTech will now be featured on the AICTE website and accessible to engineering students across the country to reinforce their conceptual learning and expose them to the tenets of professional practice from an industry standpoint to improve their employability quotient.

L&T EduTech has also joined hands with Anna University (AU), Chennai, an internationally recognised institution to offer Abridged Industry oriented courses for their final year and pre-final year students as a first step.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)