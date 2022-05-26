Tata Steel acquires additional stake in Tata Steel Downstream Products

Tata Steel has on 24 May 2022, acquired 3,55,871 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 130.50 per share, of Tata Steel Downstream Products (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for an amount aggregating to Rs 5 crore, for a cash consideration.

These funds will be utilized by TSDPL for further investment in Tata steel Advanced Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for business synergy and for other general corporate purpose

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)