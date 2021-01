L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags large contract from ONGC

Valued between Rs 2500 cr to Rs 5000 cr

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new Living Quarter (LQ) Et Revamp at 'NQ Complex' (NLRNC-RT2) Project.

The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of a new living quarter platform, 'NQL Platform' of 120 men capacity, bridge (with intermediate support) to existing 'NQO Complex' and major revamping / replacement of existing process systems / facilities at 'NQ Complex' in ONGC's Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.

The above contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

