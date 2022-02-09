Larsen & Toubro secures order from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT &.

Office Space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh. As per the company's project classification, the order is value in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

