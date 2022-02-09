Cineline India acquires 27 screens on lease basis

Cineline India has acquired 27 additional screens on a lease basis of which 9 are in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Rajasthan, 5 in Noida, 5 in Gujarat and 2 in Maharashtra.

These theatres will have an aggregate seating capacity of more than 5,500 seats.

With this acquisition, the company's total screens tally has increased to 75 with total seating capacity of 16,500+ across 14 cities pan-India.

