Larsen & Toubro secures orders for 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment

The Construction and Mining Equipment business of Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading Infra companies engaged with the Coal sector, and customers from the Cement and Iron Ore sectors.
These orders are for supply of 66 units of Komatsu 100 Ton and 60 Ton Dump Trucks, 15 units of Komatsu Wheel Loaders 7 units of Komatsu Hydraulic Excavators and allied equipment.
The scope includes supply of equipment and maintenance contracts for supporting operations over three to four years.
The business had recently won a prestigious order to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel, comprising 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 Ton Dump Truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 Cum Wheel Loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP Crawler Dozer).
