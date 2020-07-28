Maharashtra Seamless tumbles as Q4 net loss widens

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 35.81% in the December 2019 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 243.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless announces change in company secretary
Mahalaxmi Seamless reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Maharashtra Seamless slumped 7.07% to Rs 207.10 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 243.90 crore in Q4 FY20, higher than net loss of Rs 69.96 crore in Q4 FY19.
Net sales during the quarter declined 38.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 588.42 crore. Pre-tax loss in Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 193.97 crore as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.22 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense tumbled 78% YoY to Rs 16.83 crore in the June quarter.
The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity shares, which translates to a dividend yield of 1.21% on the current market price of 207.10.
Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW (Electrical Resistance Welding) steel and castings pipes. The company also owns a wind power mill.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU