Birlasoft Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd and GE Power India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2020.

Birlasoft Ltd spiked 7.15% to Rs 116.1 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd surged 6.51% to Rs 184. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72794 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd soared 5.69% to Rs 159.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd added 5.22% to Rs 167.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11194 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd spurt 5.05% to Rs 506.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4216 shares in the past one month.

