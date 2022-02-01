Mahindra & Mahindra sells 46,804 units in Jan'22

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total sales of 46,804 units in month of January 2022 compared to 39,149 units in January 2021, recording a growth of 19.55%. Total sales include exports of 2861 units.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sale declined 3% to 19,964 units in January 2022. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21111 vehicles in January 2022 with growth of 58%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in January 2022.

