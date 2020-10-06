Majesco's board to consider buyback of equity shares

Majesco said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 8 October 2020, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 October 2020. Shares of Majesco fell 0.01% to settle at Rs 818.05 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 845.75 on 24 September 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.55 on 24 March 2020.

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)