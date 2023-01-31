Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Spurts 10.48%, S&P BSE Commodities index Rises 1.06%

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd has added 0.46% over last one month compared to 6.06% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 10.48% today to trade at Rs 88. The S&P BSE Commodities index is up 1.06% to quote at 5294.71. The index is down 6.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kiri Industries Ltd increased 4.59% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 4.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Commodities index went down 4.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 28760 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 55495 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132 on 17 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.95 on 07 Mar 2022.

