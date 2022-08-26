Market may open on strong note on upbeat global cues

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 103 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Friday as investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later stateside.
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related stocks as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference for clues about the central bank's policy outlook.
Investors are awaiting the Jackson Hole economic symposium with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell slated to speak Friday. Fed watchers expect him to reinforce the central bank's goal of squashing inflation and keeping expectations about future price gains in check.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the benchmark indices ended with modest losses on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 310.71 points or 0.53% to 58,774.72. The Nifty 50 index declined 82.50 points or 0.47% to 17,522.45.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 369.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 334.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 August, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU