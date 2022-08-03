Market rises for 6th day, Nifty settles above 17,350

The key equity indices ended with modest gains after a volatile session on Wednesday. The Nifty opened lower and hit the day's low of 17,225.85 in the mid-morning trade. It climbed back and hit the day's high of 17,407.50 in late trade. IT, financial services and oil & gas shares were in the green while auto, pharma and realty stocks corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 214.17 points or 0.37% to 58,350.53. The Nifty 50 index rose 42.70 points or 0.25% to 17,388.15. Both the indices have climbed over 5% in six trading sessions.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.60% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,375 shares rose and 1,972 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

The selloff in the earlier trades came amidst geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. Investors kept a close eye on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's movement as she visited Taiwan the much anticipated stop on the trip that has angered China.

Economy:

India's exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to USD 35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to USD 31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday. This has been achieved despite measures to control inflation and the continued disruptions of supply chains due to Covid and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the commerce ministry noted. The imports in July went up to USD 66.26 billion from USD 46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal. The trade deficit was 100.01 billion USD during April -July 2022-23.

India Services PMI:

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 55.5 in July, from from 59.2 in June, which was the highest figure in over 11 years. The latest reading indicated the slowest rate of growth in four months.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 56.6 from 58.2 in June, highlighting the slowest increase since March. Manufacturing led the upturn with the quickest rise in production since last November, while growth of services activity eased to the weakest in four months.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.37% to 29,422.80. The index shed 0.67% in the past trading session..

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.88%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.65%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.62%), Mindtree Ltd (up 1.46%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.42%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.35%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.61%) and Wipro Ltd (up 0.54%) jumped.

Earnings Impact:

Siemens slipped 4.53%. The industrial manufacturing company's standalone net profit jumped 85% to Rs 296 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 from Rs 160 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2021. For the third quarter of Financial Year 2022 ended 30 June 2022, revenue from continuing operations of Rs 3,865 crore, a 51% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year.

Bosch declined 2.98%. The technology supplier reported 9.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 334 crore on a 45.1% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,544 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 over Q1 FY 2021-22. The company said that the revenue was at al all-time high is due to the low base last year and the easing of supply-chain bottlenecks, especially toward the end of the quarter, in conjunction with a positive production in the tractor segment.

Voltas fell 1.76% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 10.6% to Rs 108.88 crore despite of 55.2% rise in net sales to Rs 2741.22 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Deepak Nitrite rose 0.62% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 22.5% to Rs 234.62 crore despite of a 34.8% rise in net sales to Rs 2,057.99 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Among segmental front, revenue from phenolics business rose 33.61% to Rs 1,334.9 crore and advanced intermediates segment revenue rose 38.45% to Rs 729.98 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) skid 3.39% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 214 crore on 64% surge in net sales to Rs 1,591 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Indus Towers dropped 5.93% after the company's net profit tumbled 66% to Rs 477.30 crore on 1.5% increase in net sales to Rs 6,897.30 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

MOIL gained 4.25% after the company's standalone net profit jumped 66.3% to Rs 102.78 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 61.80 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales rose by 28% year on year to Rs 375.59 crore from Rs 293.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Godrej Consumer Products shed 0.18% after the company reported 16.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 345 crore despite an 8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,094 crore in Q1 FY2023 over Q1 FY2022. During the quarter, the India business sales grew by 12% to Rs 1,814 crore but volume declined by 6%. While the Home Care category recorded a decline of 4%, Personal Care category reported a growth of 25%. EBITDA declined by 4% to Rs 408 crore in Q1 FY23.

Navneet Education (NEL) surged 11.23% after the publication company's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 138.56 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 32.12 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from Publishing content segment jumped to Rs 368.06 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 108.3 crore posted in Q1 FY22 and stationery products revenue rose 48.7% year on year to Rs 324.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones futures were up 124points, indicating a positive opening in the US stock market today.

Most European shares advanced while Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China intensified over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night local time amid warnings from Beijing.

In economic news, China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July as easing COVID curbs boosted consumer confidence, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday. China's Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July came in at 55.5, up from 54.5 in June. It's also the highest since April 2021.

Wall Street ended lower after a choppy session on Tuesday, with geopolitical tensions flaring after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

