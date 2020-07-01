Maruti Suzuki India sells 57,428 units in June 2020

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 57,428 units in June 2020 (including 52,300 units in the domestic market and 839 units to another OEM) compared to 124,708 units in June 2019, recording a drop of 54%.

In addition, the Company exported 4,289 units in June 2020.

With this, the Company closed the first quarter of FY 20-21 with total sales of 76,599 units (66,165 units domestic, 862 units to other OEM and 9,572 units exported.)

The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY 20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety.

