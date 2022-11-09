MRF tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 130 cr

MRF dropped 6.09% to Rs 89,141.90 after the tyre maker's consolidated net profit slipped 31.3% to Rs 129.86 crore despite of 18.7% rise in net sales to Rs 5,826.30 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax declined 32% year on year to Rs 173.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Total expenses rose 20.85% year on year to Rs 5,729.82 crore with cost of raw materials consumed rising 8.4% year on year to Rs 4,161.18 crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. The company has fixed Friday,18 November 2022 [18.11.2022], as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend and it will be paid on or after 2 December 2022.

Futhermore, the board of directors approved enhancement in the issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement from Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore which was approved earlier by the board at its meeting held on 9 August 2022.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

