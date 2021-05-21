Natco Pharma initiates Phase III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules

-
-
Natco Pharma has initiated Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules in India. Its first patient was dosed today in Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.
Pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.
Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy.
Phase-III clinical trial is initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir Capsules in mild COVID-19 patients. NATCO's clinical trial is planned in 32 hospitals across India. A few established hospitals locally include Yashoda Hospitals, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad and Vizag, and Excel Hospital, where the trial is being conducted.
