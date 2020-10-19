National Cumulative Covid-19 Positivity Rate Falls Under 8%

India's national cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate has fallen under 8%, an update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today. This trend has been sustained without a break for four days. The cumulative Positivity Rate is 7.94% now and is on a continuous decline. This has been brought about by high level of comprehensive country-wide testing. The total tests have crossed 9.5 crores today.

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 8 lakh mark after a month and a half, the progressive decline continues. India's active caseload stands at 7,72,055 today. Presently the active cases comprise merely 10.23% of the total positive cases of the country. The total recovered cases are more than 66 Lakhs (66,63,608) thereby enhancing the difference with respect to the active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)