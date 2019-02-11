National Oxygen standalone net profit declines 8.77% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 12.13 crore

Net profit of National Oxygen declined 8.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.1310.57 15 OPM %19.7010.88 -PBDT1.38-0.23 LP PBT0.52-1.14 LP NP0.520.57 -9

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

