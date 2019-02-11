ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 26.73% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 58.80% to Rs 1052.54 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 26.73% to Rs 37.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 58.80% to Rs 1052.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 662.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1052.54662.81 59 OPM %6.728.14 -PBDT74.5859.84 25 PBT58.0343.81 32 NP37.3129.44 27

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

