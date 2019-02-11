JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.3811.33 27 OPM %4.314.50 -PBDT0.210.19 11 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.05 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements