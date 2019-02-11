Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.3811.33 27 OPM %4.314.50 -PBDT0.210.19 11 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.05 40
