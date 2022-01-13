Nazara Technologies' subsidiary Nodwin Gaming to acquire 100% stake in Superhero Brand

Nazara Technologies announced that the Board of Nodwin Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, at its meeting held on 12 January 2022 has approved the acquisition of 27,987 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Superhero Brands from existing shareholders (Sellers), in one or more tranches, aggregating to 100% equity stake of Superhero Brands, on such terms and conditions, as mutually agreed in the Share Purchase Agreement proposed to be entered between the Sellers and the Company, for a consideration of Rs. 4.90 crore.

With this, Superhero Brand shall become the wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin and subsidiary of Nazara.

