NBCC (India) bags overseas orders worth Rs 204 crore

NBCC (India) said the company has received two orders on Project Management Consultant (PMC) basis in Seychelles for estimated cost of USD 27.28 Million (Rs. 204.49 crore).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 July 2020. Shares of NBCC (India) fell 2.64% to settle at Rs 24 yesterday.

NBCC (India) received the work orders on PMC basis for construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.9 Million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore) and construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.38 Million i.e. approx 100.30 crore). The total estimated costs of these projects are USD 27.28 million (Rs 204.49 crore).

NBCC (India)'s consolidated net profit fell 42.26% to Rs 78.98 crore on 16.99% fall in total income to Rs 2,651.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development & Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

