NCLT approves resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that on 07 June 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance for the corporate insolvency resolution of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, under Section 31 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016, with certain conditions (including such directions as may be passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal).
As part of the Resolution Plan, the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be delisted.
