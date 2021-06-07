TCS recognized as Leader in Intelligent Process Automation

-
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Intelligent Process Automation.
The report highlights TCS' Business 4.0 framework that combines digital technologies such as automation, analytics, cloud, and AI to fulfill the growth and transformation agenda of enterprises. TCS' capability to enable clients to scale up automation through its as-a-service offering model, demonstrated contextual knowledge, consulting services and diversified portfolio of proprietary and packaged solutions, were highlighted as strengths. According to the report, customers see TCS' Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) that augments human capability with machines to drive outcomes, as a key differentiator.
