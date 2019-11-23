Nestle India, Titan, UltraTech Cement to enter Sensex

Changes effective from Monday, 23 December 2019

The BSE on Friday (22 November 2019) announced the reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices.

As per the rejig, Titan Company, UltraTech Cements and Nestle India will replace YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR in the benchmark Sensex. The changes will be effective Monday, 23 December 2019.

The BSE also announced a rejig in 14 other indices. However, there was no change in the S&P BSE Bankex.

InterGlobe Aviation, Info Edge (India) and SBI Life Insurance will replace Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Healthcare and Edelweiss Financial Services from S&P BSE 100 index.

Among other changes, the BSE will add Syngene International, Thermax and Gujarat Gas in the BSE 200 index and exclude Graphite India, HEG and Indiabulls Ventures from the index.

