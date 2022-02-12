NHPC Q3 PAT slips 7.6% YoY to Rs 888 cr

-
NHPC on Friday posted a 7.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 961.64 crore recorded in Q3 FY21.Consolidated net sales of state-owned hydropower giant fell by 8.6% to Rs 2,156.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,359 recorded in Q3 FY21. The PSU company posted a pre tax loss of Rs 294.53 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a profit before tax of Rs 803 crore registered in the same quarter last year.
On the margins front, operating margin slipped to 44.53% in Q3 FY22 from 44.94% posted in Q3 FY21. Net profit margin also declined to 41.2% in Q3 FY22 from 47.16% reported in the previous quarter.
The company's board declared the payment of interim dividend of Rs 1.31 per equity share. The board has fixed 23 February as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend. The board also approved the proposal for a change of the company's logo.
NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 70.95
